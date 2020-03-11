 
 
Mkhwebane really should no longer be in office

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at the Public Protector's House, 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

It looks as though she is pursuing an agenda closely aligned to the interests of the RET proponents and those orbiting Zuma.

Predictably, the supporters of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane – the Economic Freedom Fighters and the proponents of Jacob Zuma’s “radical economic transformation” (RET) philosophy – have reacted with anger to her roasting yesterday by the High Court. Partly, it is because Mkhwebane has been shown up, once again, in a judicial setting, to have a limited comprehension of the law and of logic. But is also because, on this occasion, she has had one of her attempted hatchet-jobs on President Cyril Ramaphosa (and those supporting him) shot down in flames. Again there have been shouts that the judgment against the...
