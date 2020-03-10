Cape Town Cycle Tour shows beneficial side

The Cape Town Cycle Tour, which this year attracted more than 35,000 entries, is a sporting event icon, not only in this country but also globally, because it is the largest timed cycle race in the world. Not all of the participants would worry the competitors in the Tour de France and it is that wide range of abilities – from top race cyclist to weekend wanderer – which is the essence of the event. It is for everybody. The scale of the numbers also shows that cycling is a flourishing sport, and activity, right around the country. That is...

The Cape Town Cycle Tour, which this year attracted more than 35,000 entries, is a sporting event icon, not only in this country but also globally, because it is the largest timed cycle race in the world.

Not all of the participants would worry the competitors in the Tour de France and it is that wide range of abilities – from top race cyclist to weekend wanderer – which is the essence of the event.

It is for everybody.

The scale of the numbers also shows that cycling is a flourishing sport, and activity, right around the country.

That is good news, not only for those who make their living selling and servicing bikes and providing training and accessories, but also for the country overall.

It means a significant number of people in South Africa are taking their fitness – and health – very seriously indeed.

Cycling in South Africa is not easy.

Riders finds themselves the targets of both lawless motorists, who sometimes try to run them off the road, and thugs who try to rob them of their bikes.

That is sad, because cycling as a leisure activity and as a transport option has major health, environmental and economic benefits for the whole country.

