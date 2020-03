Watching the Proteas complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash of Australia in the ODI series on Saturday, it was hard to think that the “dark days” of South African cricket – as TV commentator Mark Nicholas referred to them – were only in the last two months of 2019. It seemed then that we were in danger of hitting rock bottom. Now, players – and particularly the newer members of the side – have a confidence and discipline which was absent last year. At the same time, they are not cocky. The Man of the Series in the ODIs, Heinrich Klaasen,...

Watching the Proteas complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash of Australia in the ODI series on Saturday, it was hard to think that the “dark days” of South African cricket – as TV commentator Mark Nicholas referred to them – were only in the last two months of 2019.

It seemed then that we were in danger of hitting rock bottom. Now, players – and particularly the newer members of the side – have a confidence and discipline which was absent last year. At the same time, they are not cocky.

The Man of the Series in the ODIs, Heinrich Klaasen, was honest about his previous failings and how he had to fight back, noting that he will never take runs for granted again.

That sort of maturity, backed by a hunger for success tempered with caution, is going to be sorely needed when the Proteas head off to India shortly to tackle one of the best cricket teams in the world, who are near the peak of their powers.

Many of the names in our touring team are a long way from becoming household names and the lack of international experience is a major issue … but we may just be witnessing the beginnings of a wonderful period in SA cricket.

