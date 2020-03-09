 
 
Editorials 9.3.2020

We can’t afford cops who are thugs

We can't afford cops who are thugs

Image: iStock.

The prevalence of fraud in wrongful arrest cases could lessen the impact or importance of those cases in which the cops do genuinely abuse their power.

It is a sad reflection on the state of our police system, and of the rampant corruption throughout our civil service, that the newest scam to emerge is one where people deliberately get themselves arrested, claim they were abused in police custody and then sue the state. Accomplices in the state attorney’s office – as we report today – then basically plead “no contest” to those claims and pay them out. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has already uncovered more than R24 million worth of dodgy awards made against the police for wrongful arrest, detention, assault and malicious prosecution in...
