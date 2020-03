It’s been a long, painful, time since Proteas cricket fans could anticipate a match by the national men’s team with optimism, or even joy. Despite the fact the unlucky women’s team lost out (thanks to the rain) to Australia in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final, today’s men’s match at Potchefstroom against the Aussies will be one to savour. First, it is a dead rubber, because SA are already 2-0 up in the three-match series, which means that title is in the bag. So, there really isn’t anything to lose … except the chance of rubbing Australian noses in it with...

The Proteas have also shown in their most recent matches they are more than “Quinton de Kock and 10 other okes”. The captain has been carrying huge burdens this summer and his recent performances show the pressure may be catching up with him.

Yet, even as that happened, other players stepped up.

Now, there is the mouth-watering prospect of a number of batsmen, including newcomers, who can put on big scores – not to mention young lions like Lungi Ngidi roaring loudly.

Whatever happens out there today, SA cricket will be the winner.

