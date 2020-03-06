 
 
Editorials 6.3.2020 06:23 am

Hold your heads high, Proteas women

Hold your heads high, Proteas women

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk is consoled by England's Anya Shrubsole after a last-gasp semi loss. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks they have played wonderful cricket, establishing themselves as a force in the women’s game. We are extremely proud of you.

What is it about rain, semifinals, Sydney and South African cricket teams? In Sydney 28 years ago, in their first tournament since readmission, the South African men’s cricket team were cruelly denied a place in the World Cup 50 overs final after rain forced a revised target against England. Needing 22 runs off 13 balls, it was then reduced to 22 off seven and then 21 off one. Yesterday, the courageous Proteas women were knocked out of the T20 World Cup – again in the semi finals, again with rain forcing a revision of the target, and yes, you guessed...
