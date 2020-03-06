Hold your heads high, Proteas women

What is it about rain, semifinals, Sydney and South African cricket teams? In Sydney 28 years ago, in their first tournament since readmission, the South African men’s cricket team were cruelly denied a place in the World Cup 50 overs final after rain forced a revised target against England. Needing 22 runs off 13 balls, it was then reduced to 22 off seven and then 21 off one. Yesterday, the courageous Proteas women were knocked out of the T20 World Cup – again in the semi finals, again with rain forcing a revision of the target, and yes, you guessed...

What is it about rain, semifinals, Sydney and South African cricket teams?

In Sydney 28 years ago, in their first tournament since readmission, the South African men’s cricket team were cruelly denied a place in the World Cup 50 overs final after rain forced a revised target against England. Needing 22 runs off 13 balls, it was then reduced to 22 off seven and then 21 off one.

Yesterday, the courageous Proteas women were knocked out of the T20 World Cup – again in the semi finals, again with rain forcing a revision of the target, and yes, you guessed it, again at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Set a revised target of 98 to win in 13 overs against four-time winners, Australia, the Proteas fell just five runs short.

It was a heartbreaking exit for Dane van Niekerk’s team. Over the last few weeks they have played wonderful cricket, establishing themselves as a force in the women’s game.

Rain aside, the South African women’s team can hold their heads high. They finished the round-robin phase unbeaten, having defeated the dominant English for the first time in any format.

To the Proteas, we are extremely proud of you. In two years’ time South Africa will host this tournament. We’ll be ready.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.