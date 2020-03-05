 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 5.3.2020 06:25 am

Let the battle axe be buried for ever

PREMIUM!
Let the battle axe be buried for ever

Mass funeral of victims of the Boipatong massacre of June 1992. Picture: Twitter / @Rebah_Ree

So many lives, so many resources and so much time was wasted in the internecine bloodshed between the IFP and the ANC in the early 1990s.

If anyone doubts how far South Africa has come since the early ’90s and where it might have ended up, just speak to anyone who lived through the internecine bloodshed between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the East Rand during those years. As many as 20,000 people died as the ANC’s armed “self-defence units” (SDUs) and the IFP’s equivalent “special protection units” (SPUs) fought their bitter struggle for supremacy. It would be easy to say that the then-apartheid regime looked on with satisfaction at the black-on-black violence, which had all the hallmarks of a...
Related Stories
KZN Sopa: Zikalala gives ‘vague’ promises, few updates on previous problems 4.3.2020
ANC takes dig at DA in Joburg after Funzela Ngobeni shacks up with Mashaba 4.3.2020
Our politicians are parasites killing us, their host 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.