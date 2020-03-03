Blitzboks conquer a mountain in Los Angeles
PREMIUM!
South Africa accept the trophy after winning Match #45, Fiji vs South Africa (Cup Final) during the LA Sevens, Round 5 of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, held March 1, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA. Final score South Africa 29- Fiji 24. (Photo by Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
That achievement was monumental, because 19 points is not just a mountain to climb in the short Sevens game, it is a veritable Everest.