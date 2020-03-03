 
 
Blitzboks conquer a mountain in Los Angeles

South Africa accept the trophy after winning Match #45, Fiji vs South Africa (Cup Final) during the LA Sevens, Round 5 of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, held March 1, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA. Final score South Africa 29- Fiji 24. (Photo by Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That achievement was monumental, because 19 points is not just a mountain to climb in the short Sevens game, it is a veritable Everest.

When the going gets tough, so they say, the tough get going. Sadly, in South Africa with the prevalent attitude of “it’s not my fault” or “where’s mine?”, when the going gets tough, many of us fold into a soggy lump of self-pity. Sometimes, we’ll admit, life is difficult … but having the right frame of mind and determination to fight until the end can be a game changer. And our Springbok Sevens team proved that eloquently on Sunday in Los Angeles, when they came from a daunting 19-0 deficit just before halftime to beat Fiji in extra time, 29-24,...
