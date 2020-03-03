Vumacam’s security cameras pose ethics questions

When it comes to fighting the scourge of crime, it seems that two wrongs can make a right. At least that is how it appears with the erection of a super-smart camera surveillance network which has raised questions about its legality. Vumacam has been installing cameras in the wealthier areas of Johannesburg for some time and, in many cases, ran electricity power supply cables from adjacent houses to the camera poles and paid residents for the electricity. This is illegal and the company was informed by City Power that such connections are not permitted. For its part, Vumacam indicated it...

When it comes to fighting the scourge of crime, it seems that two wrongs can make a right. At least that is how it appears with the erection of a super-smart camera surveillance network which has raised questions about its legality.

Vumacam has been installing cameras in the wealthier areas of Johannesburg for some time and, in many cases, ran electricity power supply cables from adjacent houses to the camera poles and paid residents for the electricity.

This is illegal and the company was informed by City Power that such connections are not permitted. For its part, Vumacam indicated it had sought legal opinion, which differed from the City of Joburg’s interpretation of the law. But many of the cameras are now run off solar panels.

However, the conduct of Vumacam smacks of the old adage that it is “better to ask for forgiveness than it is to ask for permission” – which The Citizen believes is not ethical from a company which says it aims to combat illegal activity.

There are also questions about whether the company obtained permission from the municipality before it erected the camera poles, which are all on municipal land. Likewise, there was little meaningful communication with residents before the installations began.

While the legal tussle with the City of Joburg is ongoing, Information Regulator Pansy Tlakula is probing allegations that Vumacam has illegally deployed unregulated video surveillance. In addition, Vumacam director Rick Croock is facing an investigation by the security industry regulatory body, as well as a criminal probe.

While the cameras may give the illusion of providing security, they pose very real concerns in terms of the protection of people’s private information.

Vumacam claims it operates within the letter of the law there but given its track record, you’ll forgive us if we are doubtful.

