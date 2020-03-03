 
 
Vumacam’s security cameras pose ethics questions

CCTV cameras are seen in Melville, 17 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

While the cameras may give the illusion of providing security, they pose very real concerns in terms of the protection of people’s private information.

When it comes to fighting the scourge of crime, it seems that two wrongs can make a right. At least that is how it appears with the erection of a super-smart camera surveillance network which has raised questions about its legality. Vumacam has been installing cameras in the wealthier areas of Johannesburg for some time and, in many cases, ran electricity power supply cables from adjacent houses to the camera poles and paid residents for the electricity. This is illegal and the company was informed by City Power that such connections are not permitted. For its part, Vumacam indicated it...
