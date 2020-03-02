Proteas women show how it’s done

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul at least has a bit to celebrate these days, although there is a long job ahead of him fixing the mess in the organisation. On Saturday, the Proteas men’s side recorded an emphatic 74-run win over Australia in the first ODI, but even that was overshadowed yesterday by the news that the Proteas women secured a semi-final spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. They beat Pakistan by 17 runs, making it three wins out of three in the tournament in a tough group, which also includes England and the...

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul at least has a bit to celebrate these days, although there is a long job ahead of him fixing the mess in the organisation.

On Saturday, the Proteas men’s side recorded an emphatic 74-run win over Australia in the first ODI, but even that was overshadowed yesterday by the news that the Proteas women secured a semi-final spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

They beat Pakistan by 17 runs, making it three wins out of three in the tournament in a tough group, which also includes England and the West Indies.

Faul noted that the women had impressed with “the number of different players who have come up with the match-winning performance when it was needed”.

He acknowledged players who had reached personal milestones, including Mignon du Preez becoming the first South African, male or female, to play 100 T20 international matches, as well as Lizelle Lee’s maiden T20 international century, the team posting the highest total in the women’s T20 World Cup, against Thailand, and also the highest winning margin.

The final is on Sunday, which is International Women’s Day. We hope that’s a good omen …

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.