Editorials 2.3.2020 05:45 am

Proteas women show how it’s done

Citizen Reporter
Proteas women show how it’s done

Proteas women. Picture: Twitter via @OfficialCSA

They have performed admirably at this year’s T20 World Cup, so let’s keep rooting for more records to fall.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul at least has a bit to celebrate these days, although there is a long job ahead of him fixing the mess in the organisation. On Saturday, the Proteas men’s side recorded an emphatic 74-run win over Australia in the first ODI, but even that was overshadowed yesterday by the news that the Proteas women secured a semi-final spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. They beat Pakistan by 17 runs, making it three wins out of three in the tournament in a tough group, which also includes England and the...


