Leap Year gives you the chance to ask for his hand

Leap Year gives you the chance to ask for his hand

Woman proposing to man. Picture: Pinterest

What is wrong with a woman asking the question – on any day of the year? Men should not dictate the romantic conversation or, indeed, a marriage which follows.

Some call it the “last taboo” – the fact that women do not propose to men. That is still a tradition that holds true in many parts of the world; even in so-called sophisticated Western countries, research shows that fewer than 5% of women pop the question. Well, that could be about to change – for today at least, Leap Year, the 29th day of February. Folklore lost in the mists of time has it that the tradition of women being “allowed” to ask the hands of men in marriage began in the fifth century in Ireland but has spread...
