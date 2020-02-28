 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 28.2.2020 06:27 am

Scrapping e-tolls is the only solution

PREMIUM!
Scrapping e-tolls is the only solution

Motorists drive through an e-toll gantry along the N1 near Bergbron, 7 September 2017. Picture: Michel Bega

That the ANC seems determined to cling to the concept of paying a foreign-owned company to collect e-tolls makes you wonder what’s actually in it for them as a political party.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) thinks the signs are good that the ANC government will cave in on the issue of Gauteng’s hated e-toll system. They point to the fact that, in the budget he delivered on Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni committed a further R1.9 billion (as the government has done on previous occasions) to shoring up the SA National Road Agency, which has been bleeding from losses because drivers are boycotting e-toll roads in their millions. Both Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura avoided the issue this week (the latter in his State of the Province address)...
Related Stories
Don’t pay e-tolls, keep your cash in the bank – Outa 28.2.2020
Samwu worried about Tshwane workers, service delivery as council meeting collapses 27.2.2020
Cosatu calls on ANC to intervene in plan to cut public sector wages 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.