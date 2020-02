In a way, one has to feel some sort of sympathy for Gauteng Premier David Makhura delivering his State of the Province address (Sopa) this week. That is because South Africans have become so used to the pie-in the-sky promises of ANC politicians over the years that the words in these sorts of speeches flow in one ear and out the other without leaving any noticeable impact … probably much the same as will come of the promises. That is a pity, because Makhura did try to portray an optimistic image of Gauteng as the engine room driving South Africa...

In a way, one has to feel some sort of sympathy for Gauteng Premier David Makhura delivering his State of the Province address (Sopa) this week.

That is because South Africans have become so used to the pie-in the-sky promises of ANC politicians over the years that the words in these sorts of speeches flow in one ear and out the other without leaving any noticeable impact … probably much the same as will come of the promises.

That is a pity, because Makhura did try to portray an optimistic image of Gauteng as the engine room driving South Africa over the next decade.

He promised revitalised industrial parks, fully operating special economic zones and agroprocessing facilities, and revealed a plan to develop Gauteng into the biggest inland logistics hub and dry port in Africa by 2030.

While many of his critics pointed out that Makhura’s speech included a lot material recycled from the same time last year, the fact remains it is vital that at least someone maintains a positive approach.

Positivity breeds success, The Citizen believes, and there is so much pessimism around at the moment that it cannot but be draining the national energy.

However, Premier Makhura, now you need to deliver.

