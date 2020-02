Harvey Weinstein and many other men like him in the movie business in Hollywood thought for decades they were the Masters of the Universe, exercising control over the underlings, much as feudal lords did centuries ago. And one of the habits of the feudal lords which they continued was that of taking forced sexual favours from whomever, and whenever, they felt like it. The “casting couch” was certainly no myth in the American entertainment industry as the moguls used their power to coerce sex from would-be starlets. But, let’s not dignify what they did with a euphemism: coerced sex is...

Harvey Weinstein and many other men like him in the movie business in Hollywood thought for decades they were the Masters of the Universe, exercising control over the underlings, much as feudal lords did centuries ago.

And one of the habits of the feudal lords which they continued was that of taking forced sexual favours from whomever, and whenever, they felt like it.

The “casting couch” was certainly no myth in the American entertainment industry as the moguls used their power to coerce sex from would-be starlets. But, let’s not dignify what they did with a euphemism: coerced sex is rape, pure and simple.

And karma caught up with Weinstein this week as he was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault. He now faces the prospect of up to 29 years in prison, which at his age, 67, probably means a life sentence.

Weinstein’s case sparked a massive worldwide movement, #MeToo, which united women who had been through the same experience of being abused by men in positions of power. More and more people came forward to share their stories in the hope it would help heal them and others, as well as encourage others going through similar torture.

Their stories should have shamed men – for men are overwhelming the offenders in this type of abuse and harassment – and brought them to the realisation that women are not second-class citizens and are entitled to the same rights and freedoms as men. Yet, sadly, there was pushback from men who couldn’t see that all of them are part of the problem.

Even men who are not abusers help enable those who are, by not speaking out against sexist jokes or attitudes and, thereby, help create an environment where women don’t feel safe.

Weinstein is the ugly face of man.

