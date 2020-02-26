 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 26.2.2020 06:25 am

Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

PREMIUM!
Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Herman Mashaba addresses the media at a press conference at the Johannesburg city council, 21 October 2019. Mashaba announced his resignation, effective on November 27. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

Among others, he believes citizens should elect individuals to government and legislative posts … individuals who would have to justify their salaries.

Herman Mashaba is probably finding that it’s lonely out there on your own in the world of politics and without a brand like the Democratic Alliance (DA) backing you. He’s been holding plenty of meetings, both in South Africa and abroad, pushing his vision for a new political deal, though the gatherings seldom attract many people. He’s also hooked up with fellow DA refugee and former party leader Mmusi Maimane and, while they share similar ideals, they’re yet to confirm a formal political marriage. Knowing how to play the media from his time in office in Joburg, Mashaba has been...
Related Stories
Mashaba eyes direct-elect political system 24.2.2020
You’re reversing gains Joburg had made under my watch – Mashaba to Makhubo 19.2.2020
Mashaba to seek private prosecutions for corruption, urges SA to join his fight 18.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.