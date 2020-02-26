Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Herman Mashaba is probably finding that it’s lonely out there on your own in the world of politics and without a brand like the Democratic Alliance (DA) backing you. He’s been holding plenty of meetings, both in South Africa and abroad, pushing his vision for a new political deal, though the gatherings seldom attract many people. He’s also hooked up with fellow DA refugee and former party leader Mmusi Maimane and, while they share similar ideals, they’re yet to confirm a formal political marriage. Knowing how to play the media from his time in office in Joburg, Mashaba has been...

Herman Mashaba is probably finding that it’s lonely out there on your own in the world of politics and without a brand like the Democratic Alliance (DA) backing you.

He’s been holding plenty of meetings, both in South Africa and abroad, pushing his vision for a new political deal, though the gatherings seldom attract many people. He’s also hooked up with fellow DA refugee and former party leader Mmusi Maimane and, while they share similar ideals, they’re yet to confirm a formal political marriage.

Knowing how to play the media from his time in office in Joburg, Mashaba has been firing off tweets and statements about a host of subjects – all pointing to the organisation which he founded, People’s Dialogue.

While we are so politics-battered we would be wary about any new political organisation – and the hot air these inevitably spew – we have to say that Mashaba is saying some sensible things.

He believes, as do many South Africans, that the lack of accountability in government is because of the party-list electoral system. He believes citizens should elect individuals to government and legislative posts … individuals who would have to justify their salaries.

And that, we agree with – because it is the essence of democracy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.