 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 25.2.2020 06:27 am

Women’s Proteas light up the doom and gloom

PREMIUM!
Women’s Proteas light up the doom and gloom

Mignon du Preez. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

People in this country still do not accord women’s cricket the respect and support they deserve.

It takes a special cricket player to have four balls left in a T20 innings, wanting seven runs to win, and yet bring home a victory with two balls to spare. And when women’s Proteas team stalwart Mignon du Preez did exactly that on Sunday night in the women’s T20 World Cup against a fancied England side, nobody should have been surprised. Du Preez has, after all, played 100 matches for the women’s team. The sad reality is that she probably will not be as well known as she should be, because people in this country still do not accord...
Related Stories
Du Preez the hero as Proteas women start World T20 brilliantly 23.2.2020
Women in sport: The First Lady of firsts 13.4.2019
SA back in the swing of things 7.2.2016


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.