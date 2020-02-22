Don’t hide your cannabis products use

The world is changing in so many ways that it is difficult to keep up. For many people, dagga – or cannabis – has always been illegal, so it is difficult for them to get their heads around the fact that it has been legalised for “personal use” and that its ingredients are being used more and more for medicinal purposes. And if cannabis oil or cannabis-infused supplements can help people deal with the pain of cancer, for example, what right has anyone to stop them? However, the reality that more conservative – and older – people may be turning...

The world is changing in so many ways that it is difficult to keep up.

For many people, dagga – or cannabis – has always been illegal, so it is difficult for them to get their heads around the fact that it has been legalised for “personal use” and that its ingredients are being used more and more for medicinal purposes.

And if cannabis oil or cannabis-infused supplements can help people deal with the pain of cancer, for example, what right has anyone to stop them?

However, the reality that more conservative – and older – people may be turning to using cannabis substances out of desperation at the failure of conventional medicine to help them, means that many may be unaware of the possible ramifications of the use of the substance.

Most insurance companies still regard cannabis – in whatever form – as a drug, or controlled substance, and if policy holders do not declare they are using it they, or their relatives, could find their policies repudiated.

That, sadly, is the part of the world which has not changed very much over decades.

So, the advice from experts is: don’t hide it if you are using cannabis products, even if you don’t believe you are a drug user.

