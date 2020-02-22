 
 
Editorials 22.2.2020 06:30 am

Don’t hide your cannabis products use

Don't hide your cannabis products use

Hemp oil, medical marijuana products including cannabis leaf, cbd and hash oil, alternative medicine.

If insurance policy holders do not declare they are using it they, or their relatives, could find their policies repudiated.

The world is changing in so many ways that it is difficult to keep up. For many people, dagga – or cannabis – has always been illegal, so it is difficult for them to get their heads around the fact that it has been legalised for “personal use” and that its ingredients are being used more and more for medicinal purposes. And if cannabis oil or cannabis-infused supplements can help people deal with the pain of cancer, for example, what right has anyone to stop them? However, the reality that more conservative – and older – people may be turning...
