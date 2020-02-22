 
 
Editorials 22.2.2020 06:27 am

Ramaphosa is starting to walk the walk

President Cyril Ramaphosa on the steps of parliament ahead of his 2020 State of The Nation address, 13 February 2020, Cape Town. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Cabinet ministers and other senior leaders who earn more than R1.5 million a year will not be getting an increase this year.

Many people have become so used to leaders saying one thing and doing another; promising but never delivering; that they often ignore their speeches and actions. Because of that, they might miss out when leaders do something praiseworthy. While everyone was still trying to digest the awful lump of toxic venom which was the drama around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address, he has actually started to walk the walk when it comes to his promises of government belt-tightening. Ramaphosa announced yesterday that Cabinet ministers and other government senior leaders who earn more than R1.5 million a year...
