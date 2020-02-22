Ramaphosa is starting to walk the walk

Many people have become so used to leaders saying one thing and doing another; promising but never delivering; that they often ignore their speeches and actions. Because of that, they might miss out when leaders do something praiseworthy. While everyone was still trying to digest the awful lump of toxic venom which was the drama around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address, he has actually started to walk the walk when it comes to his promises of government belt-tightening. Ramaphosa announced yesterday that Cabinet ministers and other government senior leaders who earn more than R1.5 million a year...

Many people have become so used to leaders saying one thing and doing another; promising but never delivering; that they often ignore their speeches and actions.

Because of that, they might miss out when leaders do something praiseworthy.

While everyone was still trying to digest the awful lump of toxic venom which was the drama around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address, he has actually started to walk the walk when it comes to his promises of government belt-tightening.

Ramaphosa announced yesterday that Cabinet ministers and other government senior leaders who earn more than R1.5 million a year will not be getting an increase in the coming year. MPs will, but it will be only 2.8%, which is not only below the rate of inflation, but is around what many cash-strapped companies have been forced to offer workers this year.

In addition, the Presidency is moving to put in place performance contracts for all government ministers – and assures these will be made public – so people can see who earns their salary and who doesn’t.

The Citizen is not so starry-eyed to believe these latest moves will suddenly create a senior civil service dedicated to the people – as opposed to feathering their own nests – but it is an encouraging start.

Mr President, how about then also limiting ministers to official cars no bigger – or more expensive – than Toyota Corollas? And cutting down the blue-light brigades to just two protection vehicles per VIP?

While you’re at it, scrap the Ministerial Handbook, which allows taxpayers’ money to be spent taking ministers’ spouses along on overseas trips. (Perhaps you could use the money saved to educate some of your ministers about geography and, specifically, that of Switzerland…)

Even better, though, consider retrenchments so you know what the rest of the general population faces…

