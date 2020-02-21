 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 21.2.2020 06:15 am

Integrity and truth don’t stand a chance after Ndabeni-Abrahams Geneva slip-up 

PREMIUM!
Integrity and truth don’t stand a chance after Ndabeni-Abrahams Geneva slip-up 

Downtown Geneva, beneath snowy mountains. Image: iStock

One would have expected a government official being paid around R2 million a year might be expected to know that Geneva is in Switzerland.

The problem with arrogance – which many ANC apparatchiks have in abundance – is that it often makes you speak before you think. For Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, her belief in her own importance and invincibility (based on the powerful Ministerial Handbook) meant she was more interested in smacking down a TV interviewer’s questions on her European trip than in getting her words right. Angrily, she said: “I have never been to Switzerland. My husband has never been to Switzerland. We went to Geneva and New York” to do government business … and broke no...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.