A house of ill repute is a polite way to refer to a brothel. The same phrase could just as aptly be applied to the House of Assembly which, as must people know by now, is populated by political prostitutes who would sell what is left of their virtue for cheap political points.

The events of the past week – when the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) brought proceedings in the annual State of the Nation address to an unprecedented halt – seem now to pale into reasonableness when compared with the gutter politics displayed on Tuesday during the responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.

Instead of law-making – which is what is expected of these people and what taxpayers pay them for – many MPs indulged in mud-slinging.

It was started by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, who accused EFF leader Julius Malema of beating his wife. In return, the EFF commander-in-chief claimed Ramaphosa was guilty of beating his late former wife.

It was sickening to see these political leeches cynically using a very real societal problem, gender-based violence, to execute their attempted political assassinations. It was no surprise that the most vehement attacks were launched by men, a sadly appropriate reflection of how women get used and abused, even by their apparent defenders.

Yet, while the circus went on, South Africa continued to slide ever downwards on whatever scale is used – whether financial, psychological, or racial…

While these buffoons in Cape Town were grandstanding, time was being wasted. They should be putting their heads together, working late hours to review and push through legislation which seriously tackles the huge problems confronting this land.

By acting in this arrogant, selfish manner, they display their own egos – and also their ongoing contempt for the rest of the population.

