20.2.2020

Maybe Ramaphosa’s not blowing smoke

The farming of industrial hemp is not ‘an excuse to get high’. Image: iStock

Saying the government will be relaxing regulations related to hemp products, he was paving the way for a potentially highly productive sector to develop.

There are probably many people who would say President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been clutching at political straws in his State of the Nation address when he spoke about the commercial exploitation of dagga. However, Ramaphosa may be on to something, rather than on something… In saying the government will be relaxing regulations related to hemp products, as well as cannabis, Ramaphosa was paving the way for a potentially highly productive sector to develop. The industry could bring in tax revenue, foreign exchange earnings (from exports) and could create some of the jobs this country so desperately needs. Hemp, which...
