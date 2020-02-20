Maybe Ramaphosa’s not blowing smoke

There are probably many people who would say President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been clutching at political straws in his State of the Nation address when he spoke about the commercial exploitation of dagga. However, Ramaphosa may be on to something, rather than on something… In saying the government will be relaxing regulations related to hemp products, as well as cannabis, Ramaphosa was paving the way for a potentially highly productive sector to develop. The industry could bring in tax revenue, foreign exchange earnings (from exports) and could create some of the jobs this country so desperately needs. Hemp, which...

Hemp, which is a strain of the cannabis sativa plant, is high in fibre and low in THC, the psychoactive ingredient in dagga.

It can be used for a variety of purposes, from lightweight construction materials, additives in cosmetics and soaps, to plastic and even fibres for clothes. It is said that the plant can be used in making up to 25,000 different products.

It is comparatively easy – and cheap – to grow and so is ideally suited to a country like this one.

However, research needs to be done into market needs before everyone all gets high on the prospect of a new gold rush.

