We all know it was an amazing team victory when the Springboks hoisted the Rugby World Cup last year. And now, that has been underlined by the Boks being named team of the year at the Laureus World Sports Awards against serious opposition, such as the triumphant US women’s football team and Liverpool, who have dominated the English Premiership.

At the awards ceremony in Berlin, Bok captain Siya Kolisi, ever modest, said the rugby triumph was an inspiration for many people in South Africa. Now, kids from the township, like him, could see themselves in a similar position, he said.

Kolisi also pointed to the unity within the team as one of its strengths and said sport can do so much to unify people. His message is needed now more than ever, as fractious South Africans rake over the past.

It was interesting, though, to note the presence at the ceremony of billionaire Anton Rupert, whose Richemont corporation help set up the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.

Rupert has been vilified by the woke for allegedly being the lynchpin of white monopoly capital.

We should be thankful this has not deterred him from using his money to try to make South Africa a better place for those less privileged.

