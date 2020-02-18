 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 18.2.2020 03:28 pm

Perhaps it’s time to #DeleteTwitter

PREMIUM!
Perhaps it’s time to #DeleteTwitter

Its debates are often ranting, hate-filled diatribes on all sides of the spectrum, while it is littered with fake news.

Social media – Twitter particularly – is not a reflection of the real world. But it can be toxic, and the poisonous words and threats can be too much too take … even for someone who loves a fight and has a thick skin. After what happened to her over the past few days – when she was subjected to vicious personal attacks (which singled out her adopted black granddaughter) – it’s not surprising that Democratic Alliance federal chair Helen Zille has decided to quit the Twitter platform by closing her account. Her announcement has been greeted with huge celebration...
Related Stories
‘Cut the bullsh*t,’ says AKA after being accused of ‘humiliating’ DJ Zinhle 19.2.2020
Twitter reacts to Zille saying she’ll deactivate her account after ‘attack’ on granddaughter 17.2.2020
Sketch of Melville New Year’s shooter suspect has Twitter shook 17.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.