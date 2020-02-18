 
 
Editorials 18.2.2020

Bravo to the officers tracking child pornographers

Bravo to the officers tracking child pornographers

An alleged child pornographer after his arrest. Picture: SAPS

The sad thing is that these people are all undercover, or low key, because they should be honoured.

It is horrifying to realise that South Africa is becoming a place where paedophiles and child pornographers think they can go about their dirty business unhindered. A recent joint operation between South African and American cyberdetectives, and child protection officers, helped smash another international child pornography ring with connections in SA. The four-day operation, code-named “Moonlight”, was conducted by SA Police Service detectives and the US department of homeland security. It led to the arrest of five people, as well as the confiscation of computers, flash drives, tablets and cellphones which were being used to transmit child porn across the...
