Editorials 17.2.2020 05:37 am

Global Business Accelerator a welcome project to support SA entrepreneurs

File image: iStock

It aims to give people in the creative sector the knowledge and support they need to set up their own businesses or bolster existing companies.

Business or industry associations can often turn out to be little more than lobby groups, or rent-a-quote repositories for lazy journalists. So, it is refreshing to see the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) rolling up its sleeves to support budding entrepreneurs. It has launched a Global Business Accelerator, which has secured funding from the German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development and aims to give people in the creative sector the knowledge and support they need to set up their own businesses or bolster existing companies. Participants – including fashion designers, crafters, jewellers, gaming producers and animators...
