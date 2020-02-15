 
 
Ramaphosa knows he must deliver… or face a revolt

President Cyril Ramaphosa on the steps of parliament ahead of his 2020 State of The Nation address, 13 February 2020, Cape Town. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While there were plenty of platitudes in Ramaphosa’s address, there was still more of a sense of purpose than we have heard in previous blandishments from his mouth.

The most eloquent comment on the shambles of a State of the Nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa came from House of Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, who tried in vain to bring the unruly EFF to order. “South Africa is not very proud of us tonight,” she said. That was after the EFF won a tactical, if not strategic, victory in forcing Modise into making an unprecedented move – suspending the business of the house even before Ramaphosa had uttered a word. ANC and opposition MPs were united in their condemnation of the antics of the EFF, which amounted...
