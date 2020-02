Are we too cynical for thinking that Adam Catzavelos’ conversion on the road to Damascus is just a little too contrived? There seemed to be little doubting the sincerity of the group of gogos the foul-mouthed racist has charmed as part of his rehabilitation. They have not only forgiven him, they have given him a new name, Mxolisi, which means forgiveness. Catzavelos is doing community service and has been paying a fine of R150 000 (in R5 000 instalments) to the Seth Mazibuko Foundation, whose founder is supervising his community service. Mazibuko testified in court yesterday, ahead of sentencing of...

There are lessons to be learned from this.

Firstly, for white people: never underestimate the hurt that words, like the k-word, cause to black South Africans. Never make light of their suffering under apartheid, nor of the ongoing ramifications of that system. For black people –and particularly those pouring scorn on the old people who have forgiven Catzavelos: Be prepared to forgive. It doesn’t mean you must forget.

Forgiveness, which leads to redemption, can be purifying and can be the spirit which helps lift the country out of anger and despair.

