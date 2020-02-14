 
 
Editorials 14.2.2020 06:23 am

Maybe it’s time for Mbalula to quit

The scene where a Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station in Johannesburg, 13 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Minister Mbalula, we suggest you take an honest look at yourself. When South African citizens are dying on your watch, maybe it is time to resign.

A week ago in this newspaper, we said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula should stop tweeting platitudes and get down to the hard business of firing the incompetents at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). If not, then the blood of those who would die in the next train disaster would be on his hands. Today, he is wringing his hands in anguish, while pledging to “keep tabs” on the investigations into yesterday’s fatal train crash in Roodepoort in which one person died and others were injured. One of Prasa’s trains – from its upmarket Premier Classe service –...
