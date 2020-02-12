 
 
Editorials 12.2.2020

Joseph Shabalala – SA has lost a decent man

Joseph Shabalala – SA has lost a decent man

Joseph Shabalala.

Shabalala always remained a humble man and an example to others in a country where, sadly, the smallest bit of money or fame seems to go to the heads of people.

Joseph Shabalala had reason to be arrogant: the musical group he formed, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, won five American Grammy music awards – more than any other African group. And superstar Paul Simon turned to the group when he wanted to explore new areas with his album Graceland in 1986. Though his music and rhythms may have been complex, Shabalala remained, at heart, a simple man, deeply committed both to Christianity and his Zulu culture. In the latter he proved that, even in a time of huge technology change globally, cultures can not only survive, but thrive. When he died yesterday,...
