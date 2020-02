It seems like a lifetime ago that the dignified man in a grey suit, hand-in-hand with his wife making a “black power” salute, emerged from prison to a country starting on its own road to freedom. The world was a different place in 1990, when Nelson Mandela was freed. The Soviet Union had fallen and the National Party – through president FW de Klerk – had finally begun dismantling apartheid. The only alternative – a long and bloody civil war – was no alternative at all. More than a generation on, it is easy to forget, or dismiss, the momentous...

