This country needs more people like Thomson Bvuma. The police detective captain has been in service for 35 years and has racked up significant successes in tracking down and bringing convictions against the slime of humanity – serial rapists and women and child abusers.

It has not been easy.

He says frankly that, when he leaves for work every day, his family is never quite sure whether he will make it back.

And dealing with the sort of predators he does daily makes him doubly protective of his daughter.

But his rewards are in seeing these vile criminals locked up … as he did last month when nine men he had arrested for a string of rapes and robberies – and a murder – of women in Kagiso were each put behind bars for life.

Last year, he was awarded the National Police Commissioner’s Award for his work in securing a total of 480 years’ jail for a man who raped more than a dozen women.

Bvuma is a man to be proud of in an organisation which is so often criticised – and correctly so – for its inefficiency and corruption.

He also sets an example to the rest of us with his dedication and tenacity.

