Editorials 8.2.2020 06:33 am

Blood of dead passengers will be on Mbalula’s hands

A Prasa Metrorail train near Langlaagte station in Johannesburg, 4 February 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula needs to stop tweeting and start firing those at Prasa responsible for safety and replacing them with competent people.

An argument the government repeatedly uses to justify the e-toll roads is that we – motorists – should not be driving around in cars, we should be using public transport. Yet, by and large, public transport is a death trap. We know that about taxis: even though the death rate is comparatively low, per passenger kilometre travelled, the numbers of people who die when these vehicles crash is horrendous. Now, it has emerged that the commuter trains operated by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) – which carry hundreds of thousands daily – are just as deadly. Apart...
