It was to be expected – given the Republican Party majority in the United States Senate – that President Donald Trump would be acquitted on impeachment charges.

And the petty exchange this week between him and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union address illustrated the childish depths to which American politics have sunk in recent times. Trump refused to shake her hand and she, in turn, tore up her copy of the president’s address.

Trump’s confidence – arrogance many would say – grows daily as he and his supporters point to a United States which is stronger economically than it has been in years; and a United States which, despite Trump’s isolationist election platform, still bestrides the world as a muscular colossus.

The Democrats, despite overwhelming support from American mainstream media, cannot seem to make a dent in the image of “Teflon Trump”, despite his many mistakes and outbursts.

The result is a country which appears more divided than it was even in the Vietnam War era.

But Trump is far from the joke many make him out to be. And he is on track to win another term in the polls later this year.

