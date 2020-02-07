 
 
Editorials 7.2.2020 06:25 am

Economic disaster over land must be avoided at all costs

Economic disaster over land must be avoided at all costs

Laubscher Coetzee’s farm in Oudtshoorn in December 2015. The same three cypress trees can be seen in the top picture. Photo supplied.

Bond owners shouldn’t be forced to pay for land taken from them. Making the banks carry the loss would make the economy and financial system collapse.

The ANC believes the “silver bullet” for all South Africa’s woes is Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC), yet it could actually be the projectile which finally executes the economy. No one has, apparently, thought through the implications of widespread seizure of property. There has been attention paid to the fact that investors will not want to put their money into a country where their money is not safe. The ANC’s response to this – often by its chief marketer, President Cyril Ramaphosa – has been to poohpooh fears by implying that, only in exceptional cases, will land be taken without compensation...
