Still reeling from the thumping the Proteas got in the Test series against England, many cricket fans would probably have been muted in their celebrations of Tuesday night’s emphatic one-day international (ODI) win.

But it surely would have done those hurting hearts good to see the display by Quinton de Kock and his men … a performance in which, according to England captain Eoin Morgan, “South Africa completely outplayed us in every department”.

SA cricketers and, indeed, the SA cricket administration, has been down in the dumps because of the Test series loss and the attendant criticism of everything from players to policy. Many were the voices predicting South Africa was doomed to “second-tier” status in the international game.

Although it is true ODIs are a different manifestation of the game and that this was the first of three, it was encouraging to see De Kock, who scored 107 and Temba Bavuma, who got 98, applying themselves on a pitch where, according to De Kock, it was difficult to hit boundaries. Indiscipline cost SA dearly in the Tests, so let’s hope this attitude continues.

De Kock warned, though, that we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. There’s still plenty to come.

