 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 6.2.2020 06:25 am

The Zuma legal farce has now turned absurd

PREMIUM!
The Zuma legal farce has now turned absurd

Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

He continues to say he wants his day in court to answer charges of corruption, but Zuma has been using every legal opportunity for 15 years to avoid that.

Unsurprisingly, the ANC sees nothing wrong with the latest farcical scenes in the Jacob Zuma soap opera. Without any sense of irony, the organisation said Zuma is “a law-abiding citizen who has consistently respected the courts and submitted himself to judicial processes”. This respect for SA’s legal system saw the apex court, the Constitutional Court, ruling that he had acted unconstitutionally as the president in failing to honour public protector Thuli Madonsela’s ruling that he pay back part of the more than R260 million spent by government on upgrading his expansive homestead in Nkandla. While he continues to say he...
Related Stories
Bathabile Dlamini calls arrest warrant against Zuma a travesty of justice 5.2.2020
Edward Zuma ‘angered and disgusted’ by dad’s warrant of arrest 5.2.2020
Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who respects the court, says ANC after warrant of arrest 5.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.