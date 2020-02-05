 
 
Editorials 5.2.2020

‘Mad Mike’ Hoare was an old, bold soldier

Famous mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare. Picture: Twitter / @kateejamieson

Mercenaries still exist, although they are now known as employees of private military companies, and many are highly trained specialists.

You get old soldiers, so the saying goes, and you get bold soldiers … but you don’t get old, bold soldiers. When he passed away peacefully in his bed this week – something neither he nor many who knew him expected would happen – “Mad Mike” Hoare proved that saying wrong. His passing reminds us of another era, aeons ago, when Africa was in post-colonial turmoil and would-be leaders were paying foreign – and mainly white – mercenaries to keep them in power, or to seize power. Hoare’s exploits in the then Congo in the 1960s – supporting Moise Tshombe...
