Editorials 5.2.2020 06:25 am

Some light at the end of the tunnel

Some light at the end of the tunnel

Lightbulb moment.

The government will allow proposals for an additional, privately run, electricity generation company or companies to be set up to augment Eskom supplies.

For the ANC government to have a “lightbulb” moment, you’d think that, first, there would have to be electricity in the national power grid. On the other hand, maybe the fact that we are now at the stage where Eskom is putting together a “philosophy of load shedding” (this is true – you can’t make this up) means the government has finally tumbled to the realisation that we are deep into a crisis. The ANC’s “lightbulb” moment has been to acknowledge, finally, that if we stick to Eskom alone as a power supplier, then we are doomed. So, Mineral Resources...
