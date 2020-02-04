EFF’s hijacking of Enock Mpianzi’s funeral was the lowest of low

With their Range Rovers and Breitling watches, the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seems to have achieved their own “economic freedom”, although many of their “fighters” languish on the borders of poverty, not knowing – or caring – that their genuine grievances have been used in the endless game of power politics. Julius Malema and his underlings are adept at turning the slightest issue into something which can be exploited for political gain. But even by their low politico-ethical standards, the shameless hijacking of the weekend memorial service of drowned schoolboy Enock Mpianzi hit rock bottom. EFF leader...

With their Range Rovers and Breitling watches, the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seems to have achieved their own “economic freedom”, although many of their “fighters” languish on the borders of poverty, not knowing – or caring – that their genuine grievances have been used in the endless game of power politics.

Julius Malema and his underlings are adept at turning the slightest issue into something which can be exploited for political gain.

But even by their low politico-ethical standards, the shameless hijacking of the weekend memorial service of drowned schoolboy Enock Mpianzi hit rock bottom.

EFF leader Malema had already showed up to snatch a photo opportunity with the grieving family early in the story, but the organisation’s spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was determined to see politics take precedence over grief at the service.

So he launched into a tirade about how no African should be forced to “show papers” when coming to South Africa and how our country should have “open borders”. The fact that the boy’s family are immigrants from the Congo apparently justified Ndlozi’s support for uncontrolled migration.

Never mind that many of the EFF’s supporters don’t share his views.

Never let an opportunity pass.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.