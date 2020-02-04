 
 
Editorials 4.2.2020 06:27 am

EFF’s hijacking of Enock Mpianzi’s funeral was the lowest of low

Julius Malema an Mbuyiseni Ndlozi speak to media at the Randburg Magistrates court after appearing on charges of assaulting a police officer, 20 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Even by their low politico-ethical standards, the shameless hijacking of the weekend memorial service of the drowned schoolboy hit rock bottom.

With their Range Rovers and Breitling watches, the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seems to have achieved their own “economic freedom”, although many of their “fighters” languish on the borders of poverty, not knowing – or caring – that their genuine grievances have been used in the endless game of power politics. Julius Malema and his underlings are adept at turning the slightest issue into something which can be exploited for political gain. But even by their low politico-ethical standards, the shameless hijacking of the weekend memorial service of drowned schoolboy Enock Mpianzi hit rock bottom. EFF leader...
