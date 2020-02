Every time the ANC issues another press release “clarifying” its official position or warning “comrades” not to contradict “official” policy, we think of a version of the lines in a ’70s pop song: “Clowns to the left of me, looters to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you…” But sadly, it is not a laughing matter because, every time it happens, the gulf between the two main ANC factions – those loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa and those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma – grows wider. And, in the case of the Zuma-ites, every time...

But sadly, it is not a laughing matter because, every time it happens, the gulf between the two main ANC factions – those loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa and those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma – grows wider. And, in the case of the Zuma-ites, every time they speak out in public means they are growing bolder and stronger.

Given that wrecking ball era that was Zuma’s time in office, we don’t think that is a prospect to be savoured. The latest ruckus involves the slapping down of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo – an ardent anti-Ramaphosa man – for his comments that he sees no reason to fire Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Of course not, she’s defending your side most of the time … In reminding Mahumapelo that his opinion does not reflect official policy, though, it seems that the Ramaphosa ANC is determined to get rid of Mkhwebane. That’s a good sign.

