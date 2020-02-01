 
 
Editorials 1.2.2020 06:30 am

Bravo, Scopa, for fighting graft where Hawks won’t

Picture: iStock

Theft of state money is not, as some would believe, a victimless crime. It hurts all South Africans and must be stopped in its tracks.

There are negatives and positives about the R84 million that vanished from a district municipality in the North West – an event which the Hawks did not deem worthy of investigation. The negative is that the crime unit appears to have been sloppy in accepting explanations that the money – part of R134 million paid in error to the Bojanala municipality – had been paid back, when it had not. The positive is that the provincial special committee on public accounts (Scopa) doesn’t accept that the Hawks closed the investigation. And that is encouraging because the fight against the widespread...
