Editorials 1.2.2020 06:27 am

UK in for a bumpy ride after Brexit

UK in for a bumpy ride after Brexit

An European Union flag during a demonstration against Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 29 March 2017. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Trade in the future will probably be more difficult, as will customs and border controls. The economy will dip, according to predictions by the Bank of England.

As the United Kingdom left the European Union yesterday – although the final Brexit is still only on 31 December this year – one of the most pertinent observations came from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said: “Our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation, but in our unique union.” That unique union has led to increased prosperity across Europe but also in the UK which, when it joined in the mid-’70s, was an economic mess. However, when an arrogant prime minister David Cameron put in place a referendum on EU membership...
