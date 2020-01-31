 
 
Editorials 31.1.2020

Angry, jobless youth are a ticking time bomb

Angry, jobless youth are a ticking time bomb

Service delivery protest in Ermelo, 29 January 2020. Photo supplied.

Unemployment drives poverty, which in turn breeds helplessness and that anger where violence is seen as an end in itself for those who have nothing left to lose.

There are many sobering figures in a new research report by the Centre for Enterprise and Development (CDE) about unemployment. But none highlights the dire situation as effectively as the statistic that, despite more than 500 young people joining the labour force every day since 2008, more than 100 young people lost their jobs daily. In a country where, according to the CDE’s Ann Bernstein, the reality is that only four out of ten adults are employed, the only conclusion is that we are sitting on a time bomb – not just economically, but socially, too. Unemployment is most acute...
