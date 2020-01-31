 
 
31.1.2020

‘Construction mafia’, state looters are organised criminals

Construction site. Image: Moneyweb

When those looters are convicted they must be locked up. We’ve had enough of gangsters killing our country.

It is welcome news that the justice authorities are now taking seriously the disturbing phenomenon of the disruption of building sites by the so-called “construction mafia”. These groups of criminals have used gangster behaviour to intimidate contractors on site into either hiring people connected to them or insisting on being cut into the deal. In a number of cases, the intimidation and violence at construction sites has led to work being halted and even crews and equipment being pulled out. It goes without saying that these are crimes which can have a widespread impact on the community and the country...
