Mkhwebane’s complaints don’t hold water

Mkhwebane’s complaints don’t hold water

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the release of her reports at the Public Protector's offices in Pretoria, 28 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The reality is, we believe, that she is being used to fight a proxy battle against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies in the ANC.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has indicated on a number of occasions that she only has a passing knowledge of the law. Now she’s complaining that parliament’s laying down of rules for the procedures to remove the head of a Chapter 9 institution (the office of the public protector is one) are unconstitutional … because she wasn’t consulted. Constitutional expert Pierre de Vos calls Mkhwebane’s assertions “absolute nonsense” – and we agree. The rules have nothing to do with any allegations against a Chapter 9 institution head, so she has no right of reply to them. When such allegations are raised...
