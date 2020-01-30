Mkhwebane’s complaints don’t hold water

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has indicated on a number of occasions that she only has a passing knowledge of the law. Now she’s complaining that parliament’s laying down of rules for the procedures to remove the head of a Chapter 9 institution (the office of the public protector is one) are unconstitutional … because she wasn’t consulted. Constitutional expert Pierre de Vos calls Mkhwebane’s assertions “absolute nonsense” – and we agree. The rules have nothing to do with any allegations against a Chapter 9 institution head, so she has no right of reply to them. When such allegations are raised...

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has indicated on a number of occasions that she only has a passing knowledge of the law. Now she’s complaining that parliament’s laying down of rules for the procedures to remove the head of a Chapter 9 institution (the office of the public protector is one) are unconstitutional … because she wasn’t consulted.

Constitutional expert Pierre de Vos calls Mkhwebane’s assertions “absolute nonsense” – and we agree.

The rules have nothing to do with any allegations against a Chapter 9 institution head, so she has no right of reply to them.

When such allegations are raised – as they will be when the Democratic Alliance’s motion to remove Mkhwebane is brought before parliament – she will have the opportunity to put her case.

Mkhwebane is clearly making a huge play for public sympathy as she and her supporters try to portray her as a victim and a martyr in the fight of justice, and even the rights of African people.

The reality is, we believe, that she is being used to fight a proxy battle against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies in the ANC.

And that is something the constitution does not condone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.