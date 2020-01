A frightening aspect of the latest coronavirus outbreak – which emanated from Wuhan in China – is the rapid way it is proliferating. Basic mathematical modelling shows the graph for the rate of infections is exponential – in other words, accelerating all the time. Some models predict that if it continues on its course unchecked, the coronavirus pandemic could claim more than 100,000 lives by the end of February. On the other hand, it is true that if virus outbreaks are contained and sufferers are quarantined, the rate of infections reaches a peak and then tapers off. However, this early...

