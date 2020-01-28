Speedsters need to be taught a lesson

There are some strange aspects to the arrest of the man who allegedly made a video of himself doing more than 300km/h down the N1 highway in Midrand. The law enforcement authorities apparently knew he lived in Midrand but, according to what they said, they gave him the opportunity to hand himself over to face justice. When he failed to do so, they used “undercover agents” to track him down and arrest him at a funeral in Polokwane. Those conflicting and odd explanations don’t fill us with much confidence that the man will eventually be convicted for his alleged crime....

