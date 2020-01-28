 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 28.1.2020 06:28 am

Speedsters need to be taught a lesson

PREMIUM!
Speedsters need to be taught a lesson

The Audi TT driver reaching 308km/h.

It is important that this case results in a successful prosecution for reckless driving, not for merely breaking the speed limit.

There are some strange aspects to the arrest of the man who allegedly made a video of himself doing more than 300km/h down the N1 highway in Midrand. The law enforcement authorities apparently knew he lived in Midrand but, according to what they said, they gave him the opportunity to hand himself over to face justice. When he failed to do so, they used “undercover agents” to track him down and arrest him at a funeral in Polokwane. Those conflicting and odd explanations don’t fill us with much confidence that the man will eventually be convicted for his alleged crime....
Related Stories
Audi speedster must be brought to book 21.1.2020
WATCH: Driver doing more than 200km/h passed by flying old Opel 20.1.2020
WATCH: Audi driver hits 309km/h on Midrand highway 20.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.