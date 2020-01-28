 
 
Editorials 28.1.2020 06:25 am

Root out the culture of blatant ANC nepotism

Root out the culture of blatant ANC nepotism

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize during the swearing in of the new Presidential Cabinet at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, 30 May 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The deployment of ANC cadres – based on loyalty or family connections – is the reason so many incompetent people litter the civil service.

If you have ever wondered why so many of this country’s government departments deliver substandard services, or why some of them even appear on the verge of collapse, look no further than the unedifying story of Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his niece. For the second time in eight years, the minister has appointed Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu to important government posts. In 2012, when Mkhize was premier of KwaZulu-Natal, he generated outrage among opposition parties when he appointed her to the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board. Now, Mkhize has again found her a high-level – and undoubtedly highly paid...
