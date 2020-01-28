Root out the culture of blatant ANC nepotism

If you have ever wondered why so many of this country’s government departments deliver substandard services, or why some of them even appear on the verge of collapse, look no further than the unedifying story of Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his niece. For the second time in eight years, the minister has appointed Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu to important government posts. In 2012, when Mkhize was premier of KwaZulu-Natal, he generated outrage among opposition parties when he appointed her to the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board. Now, Mkhize has again found her a high-level – and undoubtedly highly paid...

If you have ever wondered why so many of this country’s government departments deliver substandard services, or why some of them even appear on the verge of collapse, look no further than the unedifying story of Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his niece.

For the second time in eight years, the minister has appointed Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu to important government posts.

In 2012, when Mkhize was premier of KwaZulu-Natal, he generated outrage among opposition parties when he appointed her to the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board. Now, Mkhize has again found her a high-level – and undoubtedly highly paid – position as the chief of staff in his ministerial office.

Zulu, who served on the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) from 2015 to 2019, was mentioned in the commission of inquiry into the PIC last year. A later lifestyle audit found that there was no evidence to substantiate claims against her that she was corrupt.

However, the alleged corruption is not the issue here. What should worry all of us is the blatant nepotism on the part of the minister, as well as the fact he has done this before.

A minister is entitled to appoint a chief of staff and Mkhize’s spokesperson, Popo Maja, has insisted there was nothing untoward in the appointment of Zulu.

What is critical here is not only that the minister has demonstrated nepotism, but that he does not at all believe he has done anything wrong.

How do people know there may not have been someone better available for the post? Has a deserving South African been deprived of an opportunity because he or she does not belong to the ANC royalty?

The deployment of ANC cadres – based on loyalty or family connections – is the reason so many incompetent people litter the civil service.

