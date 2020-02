It was a miserable end to Vernon Philander’s Test cricket career: getting fined 15% of his match fee in the fourth and final Test against England at The Wanderers, for swearing at Jos Buttler after getting him out. The incident was the fourth nasty little encounter which saw players being sanctioned by the International Cricket Council. Kagiso Rabada had been given another demerit and banned from playing in the last Test, for aggressively celebrating a wicket. Buttler was fined for swearing at, and goading, Philander when he was batting. And England batsman Ben Stokes was fined for his foul-mouthed exchange...

