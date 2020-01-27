 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 27.1.2020 06:15 am

What more proof do you need that our government is sick?

PREMIUM!
What more proof do you need that our government is sick?

Department of Health workers can be seen protesting outside the Civitas building, 22 January 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The state of the health department’s headquarters tell a very obvious, and absurdly ironic, story.

If it weren’t such a national tragedy, the day-to-day activities of the governing ANC would seem ludicrously funny. Take, for example, the latest from the department of health, the body which is about to capture – so it seems – all of our medical aid contributions and throw them into one enormous, lootable, pot. Workers at its headquarters building in Pretoria are now working just three hours a day … because the building is a health hazard. Not only is the Civitas building a threat to those who work there, the situation has been that way for more than a...
Related Stories
Specialists sent to school where 190 pupils fell ill 18.10.2019
MRI machines: health boss backpedals on calling them ‘not essential’ 9.9.2019
Gauteng health department worsens in first quarter 21.8.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.